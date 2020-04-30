Nomura Keeps a Hold Rating on ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)

Nomura analyst Matthew Howlett maintained a Hold rating on ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -19.5% and a 30.6% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, TriplePoint Venture Growth, and Ellington Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for ARMOUR Residential REIT with a $14.70 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on ARMOUR Residential REIT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $117 million and net profit of $109 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $212 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration. The company was founded on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.