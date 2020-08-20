August 20, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Nomura Downgrades GoodYear Tire Shares to Neutral, Sees 6% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report published on Monday, Nomura analyst Anindya Das downgraded GoodYear Tire (NASDAQ:GT) to Neutral ratingwith a price target of $10, which represents a potential upside of 6% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Anindya Das has a yearly average return of 9.2% and a 63.2% success rate. Das has a -7.1% average return when recommending GT, and is ranked #2417 out of 6895 analysts.

Out of the 8 analysts polled by TipRanks, 7 rate Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock a Hold, while 1 rates the stock a Buy. With a downside potential of 5.7%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $8.92.

