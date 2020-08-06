August 6, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Nomura Believes NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) Won’t Stop Here

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Jialong Shi from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on NetEase (NTESResearch Report), with a price target of $538.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $478.72, close to its 52-week high of $503.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 74.0% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bilibili, Baidu, and Weibo.

NetEase has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $482.43, implying a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 26, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $500.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $503.27 and a one-year low of $209.47. Currently, NetEase has an average volume of 892.6K.

NetEase, Inc. engages in the provision of online internet technology services. It operates through the following business segments: Online Games, E-commerce, Advertisign Services, and E-Mail and Others. The Online Games segment offers multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games. The E-commerce segment provides online selling and payment platform, e-reading applications, matchmaking services, online music, social network, personalized photo-based products, and online game-related accessories. The Advertising segment involves banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct e-mail, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games and contests. The E-Mail Services segment comprise free and fee-based premium e-mail services. The company was founded by Lei Ding in June 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

