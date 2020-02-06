Nokia (NOK) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Nokia (NOK – Research Report), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 66.2% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Digi International.

Nokia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.28.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nokia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $91.17 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $219 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nokia Oyj provides network infrastructure, technology and software services. It operates through the following segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications and Nokia Technologies. The Ultra Broadband Networks segment comprises mobile networks and fixed networks.