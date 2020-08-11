Noble Financial Thinks EuroDry’s Stock is Going to Recover

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on EuroDry (EDRY – Research Report) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.19, close to its 52-week low of $2.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.0% and a 34.5% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EuroDry is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.75, implying an 112.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

Based on EuroDry’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.07 million and GAAP net loss of $2.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.79 million and had a net profit of $868.3K.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.