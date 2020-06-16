Noble Financial Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Townsquare Media (TSQ)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski reiterated a Buy rating on Townsquare Media (TSQ – Research Report) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.07.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Townsquare Media with a $9.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.34 and a one-year low of $3.54. Currently, Townsquare Media has an average volume of 47.67K.

Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment and digital marketing services company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. The company operates through the following segments: Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solution segment provides broadcast and digital products & solutions to advertisers and businesses within local markets. The Entertainment segment includes live event experiences, music and lifestyle content directly to consumers, promotion, advertising and product activations to local & national advertisers. The company was founded by Alexander Berkett, Steven Price, Scott Schatz and Stuart B. Rosenstein on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New york.