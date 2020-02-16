Noble Financial Sticks to Its Buy Rating for EuroDry (EDRY)

In a report issued on February 14, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on EuroDry (EDRY – Research Report), with a price target of $11.44. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.50.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EuroDry is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.72, representing a 55.7% upside. In a report issued on February 13, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on EuroDry’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $804.1K.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.