December 30, 2020

Noble Financial Remains a Buy on Vectrus (VEC)

By Carrie Williams

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on Vectrus (VECResearch Report) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 57.6% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vectrus with a $59.50 average price target.

Vectrus’ market cap is currently $553.2M and has a P/E ratio of 17.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 56.55.

Vectrus, Inc. is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution. It supports the U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy in both domestic and international environments, geographically ranging from the U.S. to Europe and Southwest Asia. The Information Technology & Network Communications capabilities consist of communications, system-of system engineering and software development, mission services, management and service support, network and cybersecurity, and systems installation & activation for the U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy. The company was founded on February 4, 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

