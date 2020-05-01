Noble Financial Remains a Buy on 1-800 Flowers (FLWS)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski reiterated a Buy rating on 1-800 Flowers (FLWS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.8% and a 31.7% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

1-800 Flowers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.67.

Based on 1-800 Flowers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $606 million and net profit of $74.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $571 million and had a net profit of $68.58 million.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire Service. The Consumer Floral segment comprises the operations of the company’s flagship brand 1-800-Flowers.com, Celebrations and FineStationery.com. The Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets segment consists the operations of Fannie May Confections Brands, Cheryl’s, The Popcorn Factory, Stockyards.com, DesignPac and 1-800-Baskets. The BloomNet Wire Service segment includes the operations of BloomNet, BloomNet Technologies, BloomNet Products and Napco. The company was founded by James F. McCann in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, NY.