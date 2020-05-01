Noble Financial Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Akazoo SA (SONG)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Hold rating on Akazoo SA (SONG – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.16, close to its 52-week low of $1.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -12.8% and a 31.7% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akazoo SA with a $12.00 average price target.

Based on Akazoo SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $34.96 million and net profit of $1.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $513.7K.

Akazoo S.A. engages in the provision of global music streaming platform and technology. Its platform offers patented Sonic AI music recommendation and profiling technology. The company was founded by Apostolos N. Zervos on February 6, 2019 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.