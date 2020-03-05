March 5, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Noble Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Tribune Publishing Co (TPCO)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Tribune Publishing Co (TPCOResearch Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 34.5% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Salem Communications, Gray Television, and 1-800 Flowers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tribune Publishing Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a one-year high of $13.86 and a one-year low of $7.00. Currently, Tribune Publishing Co has an average volume of 88.56K.

Tribune Publishing Co. is a multiplatform media and marketing solutions company, which engages in the publication of daily newspapers and community publications. It operates through the troncM and troncX segments.

