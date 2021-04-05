Noble Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Harte-Hanks (HRTH)

In a report issued on April 1, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Harte-Hanks (HRTH – Research Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.40, close to its 52-week high of $4.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 48.5% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harte-Hanks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00.

Based on Harte-Hanks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $47.08 million and net profit of $1.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.33 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.95 million.

Harte-Hanks, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.