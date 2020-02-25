Noble Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Euroseas (ESEA)

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Euroseas (ESEA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.35. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.04, close to its 52-week low of $2.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is ranked #5677 out of 5951 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Euroseas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.68, an 86.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.84 and a one-year low of $2.64. Currently, Euroseas has an average volume of 59.35K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables.