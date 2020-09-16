Noble Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

In a report released yesterday, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE – Research Report), with a price target of $32.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.5% and a 31.8% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Eagle Bulk Shipping with a $18.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.13 and a one-year low of $8.89. Currently, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average volume of 57.35K.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.