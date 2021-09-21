Noble Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Cumulus Media (CMLS – Research Report), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 47.7% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

Cumulus Media has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.50.

Based on Cumulus Media’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $225 million and GAAP net loss of $5.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $146 million and had a GAAP net loss of $36.32 million.

Cumulus Media, Inc. engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One, and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated primarily through network advertising. The Corporate and Other segment consists of the overall executive, administrative, and support functions for each of the company’s reportable segments, including finance and administration, legal, human resources, and information technology functions. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.