Noble Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

In a report released today, Robert LeBoyer from Noble Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Cocrystal Pharma (COCP – Research Report), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.02, close to its 52-week low of $0.76.

According to TipRanks.com, LeBoyer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.5% and a 43.6% success rate. LeBoyer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Onconova Therapeutics, and PDS Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cocrystal Pharma with a $4.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.46 and a one-year low of $0.76. Currently, Cocrystal Pharma has an average volume of 5.05M.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded on January 2, 2014 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.