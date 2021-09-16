Noble Financial Maintains Their Buy Rating on Indonesia Energy (INDO)

In a report released today, Michael Heim from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Indonesia Energy (INDO – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.02.

Heim has an average return of 39.8% when recommending Indonesia Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Heim is ranked #2592 out of 7641 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Indonesia Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.87 and a one-year low of $3.26. Currently, Indonesia Energy has an average volume of 16.74K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Indonesia Energy Corp. Ltd. operates as an oil and gas, exploration and production company, which focuses on the Indonesian market. It holds oil and gas assets through its subsidiaries in Indonesia: the Kruh Block and the Citarum Block. The company was founded by James J. Huang and Wirawan Jusuf in 2014 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.