Noble Financial Maintains Their Buy Rating on Comstock Mining (LODE)

Noble Financial analyst Mark Reichman maintained a Buy rating on Comstock Mining (LODE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $9.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 44.7% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Endeavour Silver, and Chakana Copper.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Comstock Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.25.

Comstock Mining’s market cap is currently $147.3M and has a P/E ratio of 5.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.31.

Comstock Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment consists of all activities and expenditures associated with mining, exploration and mine development. The Real Estate segment includes land, real estate, rental properties, and the Gold Hill Hotel. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, NV.