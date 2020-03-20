March 20, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Noble Financial Maintains a Buy Rating on 1-800 Flowers (FLWS)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on 1-800 Flowers (FLWSResearch Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.4% and a 27.0% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Townsquare Media, and Gray Television.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 1-800 Flowers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.77 and a one-year low of $11.15. Currently, 1-800 Flowers has an average volume of 650.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire Service. The Consumer Floral segment comprises the operations of the company’s flagship brand 1-800-Flowers.com, Celebrations and FineStationery.com.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019