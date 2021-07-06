Noble Financial Keeps Their Buy Rating on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP – Research Report) today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 52.9% and a 57.9% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Seanergy Maritime has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Seanergy Maritime’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.4 million and GAAP net loss of $1.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.34 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.34 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.