Noble Financial Keeps Their Buy Rating on One Stop Systems (OSS)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on One Stop Systems (OSS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.72.

Currently, the analyst consensus on One Stop Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

Based on One Stop Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.42 million and net profit of $1.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.38 million and had a GAAP net loss of $120.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OSS in relation to earlier this year.

One Stop Systems, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of computing systems and components. Its products include GPU Acceleration, Flash Systems, Servers, Expansion Systems, CPCLe/PXle, Magma Thunderbolt Expansion and Quadro eGPU, Rugged tablets & Handhelds and Legacy. The company was founded by Stephen D. Cooper and Mark Gunn in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, CA.