March 4, 2020

Noble Financial Keeps a Buy Rating on Vectrus (VEC)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Vectrus (VECResearch Report), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.86, close to its 52-week high of $59.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is ranked #4249 out of 6263 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vectrus with a $65.00 average price target.

Vectrus’ market cap is currently $619.9M and has a P/E ratio of 18.12. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.50.

Vectrus, Inc. is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services.

