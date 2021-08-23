Noble Financial Keeps a Buy Rating on Item 9 Labs (INLB)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on Item 9 Labs (INLB – Research Report) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 59.4% success rate. Gomes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Voyager Digital (Canada), and One Stop Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Item 9 Labs is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Item 9 Labs’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.69 million and GAAP net loss of $833.9K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.21 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.61 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Item 9 Labs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of nasal breathing devices. Its products includes filtered, and non-filtered nasal dilator-breathing devices. The filtered product also contains 3M filtration media for allergy sufferers. The company was founded by Bryce Skalla on June 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.