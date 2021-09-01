Noble Financial Believes Entravision (NYSE: EVC) Won’t Stop Here

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Entravision (EVC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.97, close to its 52-week high of $7.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 49.8% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Salem Communications, Townsquare Media, and Cumulus Media.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Entravision is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Based on Entravision’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $178 million and net profit of $7.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.12 million and had a net profit of $2.34 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EVC in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Gilbert Vasquez, a Director at EVC bought 50,000 shares for a total of $241,500.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its tv stations. The Radio Broadcasting segment sells advertisements and syndicates radio programming through Entavision Solution. The Digital Media segment delivers mobile, digital, and other interactive media platforms and services on internet-connected devices, including local websites and social media. The company was founded by Walter F. Ulloa and Philip C. Wilkinson in January 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.