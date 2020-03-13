Noble Energy (NBL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stifel Nicolaus and MKM Partners gave Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Credit Suisse. Analyst William Featherston maintained a Buy rating on Noble Energy yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.40, close to its 52-week low of $5.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Featherston has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.7% and a 43.0% success rate. Featherston covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Chesapeake Energy, and Whiting Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Noble Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.67, implying a 227.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.40 and a one-year low of $5.87. Currently, Noble Energy has an average volume of 6.87M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Noble Energy, Inc. operates as an exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Eastern Mediterranean, West Africa, Other International and Midstream.