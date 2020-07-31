Niu Technologies (NIU) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Niu Technologies (NIU – Research Report), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 42.4% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, So-Young International, and Ehang Holdings Ltd.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Niu Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Niu Technologies’ market cap is currently $1.49B and has a P/E ratio of 71.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion battery-powered e-scooters. The company was founded in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.