NioCorp Developments (NIOBF) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on NioCorp Developments (NIOBF – Research Report), with a price target of $1.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 56.0% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NioCorp Developments with a $1.40 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.65 and a one-year low of $0.53. Currently, NioCorp Developments has an average volume of 235.7K.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.