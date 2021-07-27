July 27, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials, Best Performing Analysts   No comments

NioCorp Developments (NIOBF) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on NioCorp Developments (NIOBFResearch Report), with a price target of $1.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 56.0% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NioCorp Developments with a $1.40 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.65 and a one-year low of $0.53. Currently, NioCorp Developments has an average volume of 235.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019