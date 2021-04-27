Nio (NIO) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

Uncategorized

Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu reiterated a Buy rating on Nio (NYSE: NIO) yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.93.

Nio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.84, implying a 41.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Yu has an average return of 15.9% when recommending Nio.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is ranked #3921 out of 7481 analysts.

Nio’s market cap is currently $69.83B and has a P/E ratio of -35.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.71.

Founded in 2014, China-based Nio, Inc. designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles in China, Hong Kong, the U.S., the U.K., and Germany. The company also provides comprehensive value-added services and innovative charging solutions to its users, including Power Home, the home charging solution, Power Swap, the innovative battery swapping service, Power Mobile, the mobile charging service through charging trucks, and Power Express, the 24-hour on-demand pick-up and drop-off charging service.