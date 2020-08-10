Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) Gets an Overweight Rating from J.P. Morgan

Uncategorized

In a report issued on August 6, Andrew Steinerman from J.P. Morgan reiterated an Overweight rating on Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.13.

Nielsen Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.67, which is a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $24.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinerman is ranked #681 out of 6880 analysts.

The company has a one-year high of $23.31 and a one-year low of $11.62. Currently, Nielsen Holdings has an average volume of 3.43M.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Buy and Watch segments. The Buy segments offers consumer packaged goods to manufacturers and retailers. The Watch segment delivers services to media and advertising clients. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.