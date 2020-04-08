Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Receives a Hold from Citigroup

Citigroup analyst Scott Gruber maintained a Hold rating on Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $1.60. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.57, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gruber is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 38.7% success rate. Gruber covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nextier Oilfield Solutions is a Hold with an average price target of $3.75, representing a 160.4% upside. In a report issued on April 6, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.70 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.50 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Nextier Oilfield Solutions has an average volume of 2.27M.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc.is an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company was founded in October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.