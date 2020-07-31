NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Jamie Stockton maintained a Hold rating on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.17.

Stockton has an average return of 36.0% when recommending NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.50, representing a -13.5% downside. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

NextGen Healthcare’s market cap is currently $836.6M and has a P/E ratio of 109.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.91.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.