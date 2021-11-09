November 9, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

NextCure (NXTC) Receives a Hold from JMP Securities

By Ryan Adsit

JMP Securities analyst Reni Benjamin maintained a Hold rating on NextCure (NXTCResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Benjamin has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.1% and a 36.0% success rate. Benjamin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NextCure with a $20.67 average price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on NextCure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.99 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.51 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NextCure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines. The company was founded by Michael S. Richman and Lieping Chen in September 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, MD.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019