NextCure (NXTC) Receives a Hold from JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Reni Benjamin maintained a Hold rating on NextCure (NXTC – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Benjamin has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.1% and a 36.0% success rate. Benjamin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NextCure with a $20.67 average price target.

Based on NextCure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.99 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.51 million.

NextCure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines. The company was founded by Michael S. Richman and Lieping Chen in September 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, MD.