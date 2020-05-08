NextCure (NXTC) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Chad Messer reiterated a Buy rating on NextCure (NXTC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 45.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NextCure with a $66.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $109.00 and a one-year low of $13.86. Currently, NextCure has an average volume of 220.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NXTC in relation to earlier this year.

NextCure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines. The company was founded by Michael S. Richman and Lieping Chen in September 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, MD.