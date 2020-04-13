Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained a Buy rating on Nexstar Media Group (NXST – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Cahall is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 51.6% success rate. Cahall covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Lions Gate Ent Cl A, and Sinclair Broadcast.

Nexstar Media Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.50, which is a 102.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Nexstar Media Group’s market cap is currently $2.88B and has a P/E ratio of 13.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NXST in relation to earlier this year.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company. It focuses on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the U.S. The company provides services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated; programs that the stations produce; and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire. It also provides digital publishing and content management platforms to media publishers and advertisers. Nexstar Media Group was founded by Perry A. Sook in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.