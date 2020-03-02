Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Guggenheim and B.Riley FBR gave Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barrington. Analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Nexstar Media Group today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 48.0% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Lions Gate Ent Cl A, and National Cinemedia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nexstar Media Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $148.00, a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Guggenheim also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $133.25 and a one-year low of $89.55. Currently, Nexstar Media Group has an average volume of 524.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NXST in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Thomas Carter, the EVP & CFO of NXST sold 10,000 shares for a total of $1,169,000.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company. It focuses on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the U.S. The company provides services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated; programs that the stations produce; and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire. It also provides digital publishing and content management platforms to media publishers and advertisers. Nexstar Media Group was founded by Perry A. Sook in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.