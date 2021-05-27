NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Amanda Sweitzer maintained a Buy rating on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF – Research Report) on May 25 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 93.8% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Mid-America Apartment, and Community Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance with a $22.25 average price target.

NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance’s market cap is currently $105.6M and has a P/E ratio of 4.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.79.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NREF in relation to earlier this year.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust. It provides structured financing solutions by investing in mid-sized multifamily, storage and select-service and extended-stay hospitality properties.