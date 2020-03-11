Newmont Mining (NEM) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Newmont Mining (NEM – Research Report), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.7% and a 24.6% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

Newmont Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.28, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$75.00 price target.

Newmont Mining’s market cap is currently $39.08B and has a P/E ratio of 13.95. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.83.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Australia, and Africa.