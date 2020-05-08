Newmark Group (NMRK) Receives a Hold from KBW

In a report released today, Jade Rahmani from KBW maintained a Hold rating on Newmark Group (NMRK – Research Report), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.03, close to its 52-week low of $2.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Rahmani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 72.1% success rate. Rahmani covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Jones Lang Lasalle, and Invitation Homes.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Newmark Group is a Hold with an average price target of $6.48.

The company has a one-year high of $13.86 and a one-year low of $2.49. Currently, Newmark Group has an average volume of 1.84M.

Newmark Group Inc. engages in the provision of estate services both owners and occupiers across the commercial real estate industry. It offers investor services including investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence and underwriting, and government-sponsored enterprise lending and loan servicing. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.