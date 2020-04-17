New York Times (NYT) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained a Sell rating on New York Times (NYT – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 57.4% success rate. Venkateshwar covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, Charter Communications, and Clear Channel Outdoor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New York Times is a Hold with an average price target of $33.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

New York Times’ market cap is currently $5.16B and has a P/E ratio of 37.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.99.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The New York Times Co. is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It includes newspapers, print, and digital products and investments and operates through The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications. The company was founded by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones on September 18, 1851 and is headquartered in New York, NY.