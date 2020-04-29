New York Mortgage (NYMT) Receives a Sell from Barclays

Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained a Sell rating on New York Mortgage (NYMT – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 57.7% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and First American Financial.

New York Mortgage has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.13.

New York Mortgage’s market cap is currently $841.8M and has a P/E ratio of 3.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.47.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NYMT in relation to earlier this year.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, invests and manages primarily mortgage-related assets and financial assets. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property, residential mortgage loans, non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS, and certain other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.