August 6, 2020

New York Mortgage (NYMT) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

By Ryan Adsit

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Hold rating on New York Mortgage (NYMTResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for New York Mortgage with a $3.17 average price target.

Based on New York Mortgage’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $588 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $54.05 million and had a net profit of $44.14 million.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, invests and manages primarily mortgage-related assets and financial assets. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property, residential mortgage loans, non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS, and certain other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

