New York Mortgage (NYMT) Receives a Hold from BTIG

By Carrie Williams

BTIG analyst Eric Hagen maintained a Hold rating on New York Mortgage (NYMTResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.58, close to its 52-week high of $4.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Hagen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 73.5% success rate. Hagen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Residential Inv, Ellington Financial, and Chimera Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New York Mortgage is a Hold with an average price target of $5.17, implying a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $4.78 and a one-year low of $2.06. Currently, New York Mortgage has an average volume of 3.2M.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, invests and manages primarily mortgage-related assets and financial assets. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property, residential mortgage loans, non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS, and certain other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

