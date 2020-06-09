New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

Uncategorized

In a report issued on May 12, Michael Gorman from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.11.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for New Senior Investment Group with a $2.50 average price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Gorman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 80.0% success rate. Gorman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Physicians Realty.

The company has a one-year high of $8.35 and a one-year low of $1.72. Currently, New Senior Investment Group has an average volume of 812.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SNR in relation to earlier this year.

New Senior Investment Group, Inc. engages in investing in private pay senior housing properties. It operates through the following properties: Managed IL, and Other. The Managed IL Properties invest in senior housing properties throughout the United States and engage property managers to manage those senior housing properties. The Other Properties invests in senior housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and lease those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses, including maintenance, utilities, taxes, insurance, repairs, capital improvements and the payroll expense of property-level employees. The company was founded on May 17, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.