New Residential Inv (NRZ) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on New Residential Inv (NRZ – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.48, close to its 52-week high of $17.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 92.2% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

New Residential Inv has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.83.

The company has a one-year high of $17.63 and a one-year low of $13.63. Currently, New Residential Inv has an average volume of 3.58M.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the followings segments: Excess Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSRs), MSRs, Servicer Advances, Real Estate Securities, Residential Mortgage Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.