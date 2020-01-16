New Residential Inv (NRZ) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on January 13, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on New Residential Inv (NRZ – Research Report), with a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 88.0% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

New Residential Inv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.20.

Based on New Residential Inv’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $230 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $348K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NRZ in relation to earlier this year.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the followings segments: Excess Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSRs), MSRs, Servicer Advances, Real Estate Securities, Residential Mortgage Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.