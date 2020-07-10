New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Finian O’Shea from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on New Mountain Finance (NMFC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.89.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 45.0% success rate. O’Shea covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Oaktree Specialty Lending, and FS KKR Capital Corp. II.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for New Mountain Finance with a $10.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.45 and a one-year low of $4.62. Currently, New Mountain Finance has an average volume of 813K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NMFC in relation to earlier this year.

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and close-eneded non-diversified management investment company. It invests in middle-market companies. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of business services, consumer services, education, federal services, healthcare facilities, healthcare information technology, healthcare services, industrial services, and information services. It also provides financing primarily in the form of debt, mezzanine, and also considers equity interest. The company was founded on June 29, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.