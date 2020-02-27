February 27, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

By Austin Angelo

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski reiterated a Buy rating on New Mountain Finance (NMFCResearch Report) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, BlackRock TCP Capital, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

New Mountain Finance has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.69.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

New Mountain Finance’s market cap is currently $1.33B and has a P/E ratio of 10.73. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.99.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and close-eneded non-diversified management investment company. It invests in middle-market companies.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019