New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski reiterated a Buy rating on New Mountain Finance (NMFC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, BlackRock TCP Capital, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

New Mountain Finance has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.69.

New Mountain Finance’s market cap is currently $1.33B and has a P/E ratio of 10.73. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.99.

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and close-eneded non-diversified management investment company. It invests in middle-market companies.