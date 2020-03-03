March 3, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

New Buy Rating for Zoom Video Communications (ZM), the Technology Giant

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, William Power from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Zoom Video Communications (ZMResearch Report), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.11, close to its 52-week high of $121.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 67.3% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, J2 Global, and LogMeIn.

Zoom Video Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.00, which is a -15.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zoom Video Communications’ market cap is currently $29.02B and has a P/E ratio of 2222.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 40.44.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat and content sharing, and enable face-to-face video experiences for thousands of people in a single meeting across disparate devices and locations.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019