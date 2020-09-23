September 23, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

New Buy Rating for Zillow Group Class C (Z), the Technology Giant

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Zillow Group Class C (ZResearch Report), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $100.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 53.0% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zillow Group Class C with a $97.67 average price target, which is a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zillow Inc provides vital information about homes, real estate listings & mortgages through its website & mobile applications, enabling homeowners, buyers, sellers etc to connect with real estate & mortgage professionals best suited to meet their needs.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019