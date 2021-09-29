New Buy Rating for Tesla (TSLA), the Technology Giant

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Tesla (TSLA – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $777.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.4% and a 73.1% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Uber Technologies, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $690.18, a -12.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1200.00 price target.

Based on Tesla’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.96 billion and net profit of $1.14 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.04 billion and had a net profit of $104 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TSLA in relation to earlier this year.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. It also operates a network of vehicle service centers and Supercharger stations. The company operates through two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. Founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.